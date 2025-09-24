For The Most Flavorful Kale, Cook It The Southern Way

Kale saw a rise to fame in the early 2010's, turning the cruciferous vegetable from a green associated with new-age hippies and health nuts to one that is ubiquitously splashed across restaurant menus and recipe blogs. Most people are familiar with the lighter green, frilly-edged curly kale, or the darker, sturdy, flat-leafed lacinato kale, also known as dinosaur kale, both of which are commonly found in most grocery stores. Kale is part of the family that broccoli and cauliflower belong to, but you may be surprised to learn that there are at least 13 different type of kale, all of which have uniquely delicious qualities when properly prepared, especially when braised southern-style.

If you've ever had the pleasure of eating southern collard greens, you'll know the dish is a far cry from a fibrous, difficult eating experience. Braising collard greens, which are similar to some kale in texture, transforms them from stiff and stringy to supple and soft. Just like when braising collard greens, be sure to remove the thick stems and ribs from the kale before slicing the leaves to braise, but save the leftover kale stems for other projects. Stewing the greens in liquid for a longer period of time is key to break down the tough fibers of the greens.