The Absolute Best Type Of Pizza Dough For Grilling Pizza

A pizza oven may seem like the ultimate way to cook the savory pie, but we'd argue that sometimes, a grill gives it an unparalleled taste. Grilling pizza imbues the dish with a smoky flavor and slightly crisp feel that still maintains its pillowy nature. Before you rush into choosing the best toppings for grilled pizza, know that the most successful results start with the right dough.

A proper foundation is imperative for any kind of pizza, and Tony Gemignani, chef and owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco and 13-time World Pizza Champion, thinks there's one dough that's perfect for grilling. He says, "I like to use my Neapolitan dough because it can cook longer without scorching." That burn factor is key, and the chef advises, "When grilling pizza, it's best to use a dough that won't burn easily." With grills reaching up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit or more, it's important that the dough's ingredients can withstand the high temperatures. "Neapolitan dough typically doesn't include browning agents like malt or sugar, which helps prevent burning," says Gemignani.

Made of only 00 pizza flour, water, salt, and yeast, a Neapolitan pizza dough recipe has a simple makeup that doesn't run the risk of getting too charred on the grill. Pizza is often grilled at 400 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and pure sugar starts to caramelize at around 338 degrees Fahrenheit, so it will blacken and burn to a crisp at higher temps.