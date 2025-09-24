It's Easier Than You'd Think To Turn Olive Oil Into A Sweet Caramel Topping

Caramel is one of those foods that are simple, but not necessarily easy. At its most basic, it's nothing but sugar cooked until golden brown and syrupy, but the process of getting there can be rife with sticky counters and burned pots. If you're not concerned with authenticity, take the hard work off your shoulders by making a quick and delicious olive oil caramel instead.

Desserts often dominate lists of unexpected foods that pair well with olive oil, as its rich yet fruity and refreshing flavor complements ingredients like chocolate, fruit, and cream. Using it as a base for a sweet sauce isn't as strange as it sounds. Instagram creator @fitgreenmind demonstrates how to combine olive oil with cold maple or agave syrup to form a flowing, caramel-like topping.

Maple syrup is a nice choice due to its deep and rich taste, but if you want to use agave, choose a dark-colored syrup over light or amber varieties for a more convincing caramel profile. You have to stir pretty aggressively to emulsify the sauce, so try beating the ingredients with a whisk if they need a little help. The finished sauce won't taste exactly like traditional caramel, but it hits the same gooey, sugary notes, not to mention it's suitable for plant-based diets. Adding a pinch of salt to make a vegan salted caramel sauce is just one way to customize this easy sweet treat.