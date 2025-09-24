This Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Punch From Childhood Belongs At Grown-Up Gatherings

Punch has long been the centerpiece of church potlucks, Christmas parties, and frat house ragers. Few things can satisfy a crowd quite like a huge bowl of mixed juices and floating gems of fruit, Jell-O, and, of course, sherbet. If you've been reminiscing over youthful days filled with rainbow sherbet punch, we're here to reassure you that this drink deserves a spot at your next get-together, no special occasion needed.

When and where sherbet punch was invented is a fact shrouded in mystery. The origin of sherbet, less so. Humans have been enjoying frozen treats since as far back as 4000 B.C.E. The sherbet and ice cream we recognize today are widely believed to have originated in Italy in the 1600s. Fast forward to the 1950s, when rainbow sherbet was invented by a clever employee at Sealtest Dairies in Pennsylvania, and your grandma's favorite party punch was born. We'll never know exactly who the first person was to add multiflavored rainbow sherbet to a punch bowl and top it with juice, fizzy soda, and sliced fruits, but the recipe spread far and fast. The concoction is texturally intriguing, sweet, and refreshing, with just a hint of creaminess, and requires you to measure ingredients with only your heart. That, and the endless possibilities of flavor combinations and add-ins, made this drink very popular in the '60s, '70s, and '80s. It's also why rainbow sherbet punch is very worth reviving at your next adult gathering.