What Flavors Make Up Rainbow Sherbet?

If you've never tasted rainbow sherbet, you're missing out on one of the great pleasures in life. Hiding behind its My Little Pony-esque color palette, this multi-hued frozen confection is bursting with fruit-forward notes of raspberry, orange, and lime. Well, at least most of the time. Every now and then, someone comes along and attempts to put their own spin on the classic combo. Some variations are winners, others not so much. But first things first, what exactly is rainbow sherbet? Credit for the genesis of the three-in-one icy treat goes to an employee at Sealtest Dairies in Pennsylvania. In the 1950s, the innovative worker came up with a three-tip nozzle design that enabled the company to simultaneously fill a single ice cream carton with three separate flavors.

The rest, as they say, is history — with a few twists and turns along the way. We mentioned the now-classic rainbow sherbet combination of raspberry, orange, and lime, but evidence in the form of a vintage ad suggests one of Sealtest's earliest tri-color mash-ups was actually a vanilla, raspberry, and lemon-lime frozen dessert. That same ad refers to the featured confection as ice cream, not sherbet. What's more, the ad was part of a name-your-favorite-combo contest to win a year's supply of Sealtest ice cream. Did an entry suggest the raspberry, orange, and lime rainbow sherbet trio we know and love today? We may never know, but we can draw inspiration from the long-ago contest and let our own imaginations run wild.