Here's How Much Zest You Can Get From A Single Lime

From meaty marinades to boozy cocktails, just a dash of lime zest can go a long way, bringing a burst of citrusy flavor and aroma to anything it is added to. Unlike lime juice, which packs a tart and sour flavor, the zest is where the fruit's essential oils are most concentrated. This means that lime zest adds a deep floral complexity that the juice's one-note acidity simply can't provide. All you need to do is simply add a pinch or so of it to watch the zest work its magic into the dish. It's really that simple.

A little bit goes a long way, so that begs the question, how much zest can you get from a single lime? Well, you can expect to get about two teaspoons of zest from a medium-sized lime, which is approximately 1.5 inches in diameter. However, how much zest you can yield from one single lime isn't set in stone; the exact amount will vary based on the size of your lime. A larger lime with more surface area of peel will give you more zest than a smaller one. It's also wise to pick limes that are plump and firm to the touch, have smooth blemish-free skins for more vibrant zest, and are slightly on the heavier side. That said, don't worry if you get less than expected zest from your lime. The good news is that lime zest is such a powerhouse of flavor that you really don't need to add a lot of it to get a bang for your buck. Even just half a teaspoon can take your dish up a few notches!