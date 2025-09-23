Here's How Much Zest You Can Get From A Single Lime
From meaty marinades to boozy cocktails, just a dash of lime zest can go a long way, bringing a burst of citrusy flavor and aroma to anything it is added to. Unlike lime juice, which packs a tart and sour flavor, the zest is where the fruit's essential oils are most concentrated. This means that lime zest adds a deep floral complexity that the juice's one-note acidity simply can't provide. All you need to do is simply add a pinch or so of it to watch the zest work its magic into the dish. It's really that simple.
A little bit goes a long way, so that begs the question, how much zest can you get from a single lime? Well, you can expect to get about two teaspoons of zest from a medium-sized lime, which is approximately 1.5 inches in diameter. However, how much zest you can yield from one single lime isn't set in stone; the exact amount will vary based on the size of your lime. A larger lime with more surface area of peel will give you more zest than a smaller one. It's also wise to pick limes that are plump and firm to the touch, have smooth blemish-free skins for more vibrant zest, and are slightly on the heavier side. That said, don't worry if you get less than expected zest from your lime. The good news is that lime zest is such a powerhouse of flavor that you really don't need to add a lot of it to get a bang for your buck. Even just half a teaspoon can take your dish up a few notches!
How to zest a lime properly
The best way to zest a lime depends on the dish you want to add it to. Different tools for zesting will have different outputs and applications. For example, if you want fine strands of zest to add to your bakes or salads more seamlessly, you can use a microplane to get the job done. All you need to do is gently scrape the lime on a microplane, grating it in a single motion that's away from your body. And while doing this, it's also best to be slow and careful in order to avoid scraping the bitter white pith underneath the skin. If you don't have a microplane on hand, you can also use a box grater, but keep in mind that it might not give you the same delicate strands a microplane would.
Wide twirls of lime skin can also work wonders for aesthetic purposes, serving as a decorative piece on cakes as well as twisty garnishes, sitting on the rim of a fancy cocktail glass. To get such strips of zest, you'd ideally want a paring knife or a vegetable peeler. In the event where you want to use the lime for both its juice and its zest, it's advisable to zest first; a firm, juice-filled lime will give you more control than a squishy one when zesting. And if you've sprinkled some lime zest on your key lime macarons or garnished your refreshing mojito cocktail and still have some left over, store it in a tightly sealed container and stick it in the freezer. Your zest should be good for around three months, but chances are, you'll use it up before that.