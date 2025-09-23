This High-End Italian Restaurant Chain That Declared Bankruptcy In 2020 Has Served Presidents And Celebs

You'd think that having the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Barack Obama as fans would protect a restaurant chain from bankruptcy, but in the unusual case of Il Mulino, sometimes success also attracts more problems. You may not have heard of Il Mulino, because even at its height it only had 17 locations. It occupies that strange, rarefied space of high-end chains with a handful of locations in major hotspots, often from name-brand chefs like Gordon Ramsay.

Originally opened in 1981 in Greenwich Village, for decades Il Mulino was considered one of New York City's best Italian restaurants, and catered to an exclusive clientele. The restaurant featured dishes from the founder's home region of Abruzzo in Italy, although it also had plenty of Italian-American classics like chicken fettuccine Alfredo and shrimp scampi. Il Mulino was also known for its mountains of complimentary antipasti including focaccia, pan-fried zucchini, and salumi, although the prices were so high that some free extra didn't exactly make it a deal.

Most of all Il Mulino was a simple, old-school New York Italian restaurant that singled itself out through being an extremely exclusive spot where Wall Street executives and celebrities could score a table and a good Italian meal while the high-end prices and impossible-to-get reservations kept out the riff-raff. But like so many places these days, including fellow New York Italian spot Rao's, the allure of its name was too much to resist and, eventually, the original founders sold Il Mulino to new owners who started expanding.