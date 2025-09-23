Before the craft cocktail became the standard, mixologists ambitiously blended spirits in dimly lit corners of New Orleans' 19th-century apothecaries, eager to establish America's inaugural mixed drink. Antoine Peychaud was the first to put a libation on the map with the Sazerac in 1838 — a blend that was innocent enough. A classic Sazerac cocktail recipe features Cognac (later replaced with Rye Whiskey), bitters, sugar, water, and a lemon peel garnish. These ingredients were mixed and poured into an absinthe-rinsed glass, which brought aromatics and eventually controversy to the drink.

We must remember that Peychaud wasn't a bartender by trade, but a pharmacist, and he was fully aware that wormwood-derived absinthe offered potential medicinal benefits such as improved digestion, pain relief, and antimicrobial properties. But absinthe brought along a slew of additional side effects, with reports of hallucinations, including adverse reactions such as mania, numbness, and even violent behavior.

Absinthe's green hue and mind-altering effects led to its label as "the green fairy," an alluring and unsettling homage to the spirit's mind-altering strength. At the time, this was credited to the bitter compound thujone. However, a study published by the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry cited that the compound wasn't prevalent enough in 19th-century (or modern) bottles to induce psychedelic effects. The culprit? Hallucinations were likely due to the spirit's high 140 proof concentration, a staggering 70% ABV. Bad players like copper sulfates were also commonly added to enhance the color. And copper poisoning can lead to — you guessed it — hallucinations.