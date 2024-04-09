If You're New To Drinking Absinthe, Order A Sazerac Cocktail

If you've never had absinthe, it may be because you've heard that it isn't exactly pleasant to drink. However, if you're still curious about giving it a try, there are ways to dip your toe in the water without downing a straight shot of it. Absinthe — which is known, visually, for its bright green color — is an overproof liquor, which is defined as any liquor that has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 50% or above. In other words, when it comes to various alcohols, absinthe is certainly one of the stronger ones.

On top of its strength, absinthe also has a very distinct taste due to its composition of flowers, herbs, and plants — it is often made from a combination of fennel, anise, and the leaves and flowers of wormwood. The flavor of anise is especially prominent, which is typically described as tasting like licorice. So, if you like the flavor of licorice and you're not afraid of a strong liquor, then you can definitely handle absinthe.

Still, it's best to ease into drinking absinthe. One way to do this? Order a cocktail called The Sazerac. The Sazerac consists of rye whiskey, a sugar cube, and Peychaud's bitters, along with the absinthe. Thanks to the spiciness of the rye and the sweetness from the sugar, the absinthe makes up just one small component of the drink and tastes much more neutral than it would on its own. You can even add a little extra sugar to up the sweetness aspect and further balance the flavors.