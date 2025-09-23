The Kitchen Tool Ina Garten Has Held On To For Almost 60 Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten is a beloved Food Network star and author of 13 cookbooks, so it's safe to say she knows her way around a kitchen. She was on the air for 27 seasons with her longest-running show, "Barefoot Contessa." Over the years, she's used and critiqued her fair share of kitchen equipment. There is one kitchen tool in her possession that Garten admits she's owned for almost 60 years, and at this point, it would be considered vintage — a spatula.

In her memoir, "Be Ready When The Luck Happens," Garten wrote about her longtime kitchen tool. "I was enamored of anything Scandinavian — Marimekko, Dansk," she wrote. "I actually still have a spatula from our first kitchen."

They should give her a commercial and have Garten sell those Scandinavian spatulas because keeping one for nearly six decades is the best cosign a kitchen supply company can get. It also shows the incredible quality of a kitchen tool that can even last that long. Do they still make them like that?