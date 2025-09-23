This Is How Kentucky Sawdust Pie Got Its Unappetizing Name

With a name like "sawdust pie," you'd be forgiven for thinking that this particular pastry falls into the broad category of "desperation pies." Many of these recipes have come to the culinary surface again in recent years, things like mock apple pie, vinegar pie, and — perhaps least appetizing of all — water pie, which were originally born of economic hardship. Fortunately, sawdust pie shares little with those recipes except for a similarly depressing name. And, thankfully, it also contains zero sawdust. No, this pie was originally given its moniker by its inventor's children, who apparently said — in the innocently blunt nature of children — that the finished pie looked like baked sawdust.

Patti Tullar is credited with having invented this particular treat in 1977 for the menu at Patti's 1880 Settlement, a business that began in 1975 as a hotel and restaurant that she ran with her husband, Bill, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. While she might have initially taken umbrage with her children for the unappetizing name they bestowed on her pie, it certainly made the dessert memorable. So memorable, in fact, that in 1983, Bon Appétit magazine reached out to ask her for the recipe. Despite being someone who preferred to sell her pies to customers at the Settlement rather than hand out the recipes, Tullar said yes, and the sawdust pie went from a unique Kentucky food to one known all across the United States.