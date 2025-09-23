This Little-Known Seasoning Comes Highly Recommended By Marcus Samuelsson

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The right seasoning has the power to transform a dish and turn a recipe made by a novice into a beautiful meal that could be mistaken for one plated by a professional. Spices and seasonings are the powerhouse flavor enhancers we love to reach for, as they are easy to use and equally convenient to sprinkle into pans and stir into pots. Yet trained chefs are aware of ingredients that aspiring cooks may have never heard of, like one of Marcus Samuelsson's go-to culinary additions: soungouff ou crevettes.

In his cookbook, "Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home," the world-famous Samuelsson mentions a particularly unique seasoning that is composed of crushed fermented shrimp shells. The shells are ground together with chilies, making for a pungent sprinkle that can give an instant boost to recipes. The only problem is that soungouff ou crevettes can be tricky to come by, unless you find yourself browsing markets in Central Africa.