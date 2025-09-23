This Little-Known Seasoning Comes Highly Recommended By Marcus Samuelsson
The right seasoning has the power to transform a dish and turn a recipe made by a novice into a beautiful meal that could be mistaken for one plated by a professional. Spices and seasonings are the powerhouse flavor enhancers we love to reach for, as they are easy to use and equally convenient to sprinkle into pans and stir into pots. Yet trained chefs are aware of ingredients that aspiring cooks may have never heard of, like one of Marcus Samuelsson's go-to culinary additions: soungouff ou crevettes.
In his cookbook, "Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home," the world-famous Samuelsson mentions a particularly unique seasoning that is composed of crushed fermented shrimp shells. The shells are ground together with chilies, making for a pungent sprinkle that can give an instant boost to recipes. The only problem is that soungouff ou crevettes can be tricky to come by, unless you find yourself browsing markets in Central Africa.
Boosting the flavors of classic recipes
For those lucky enough to get their hands on this specialty seasoning known as soungouff ou crevettes, Samuelsson instructs that this purchase can be used just like a traditional salt, except the flavor can turn up all the dials on a recipe like dirty rice. Samuelsson's dirty rice recipe has personal significance for the chef, as the mixture of spices, chopped chicken livers, and vegetables made with a brown roux was passed down by his late father. It is a dish that Samuelsson recommends serving with coconut-lime curry chicken or grilled shrimp skewers.
Samuelsson has built a reputation for blending cuisines and unique flavors in the kitchen. Throughout his many restaurants, Samuelsson layers recipes with tastes that draw from his globe-trotting lifestyle and experiences in different countries. Dirty rice and shrimp has become a favorite order at Samuelsson's Red Rooster in Harlem, New York City, where Samuelsson is known to put his own twist on classic American comfort food. Though the ingredients he uses may come from different places, the taste certainly makes diners feel right at home, no shopping visit to an African market required.