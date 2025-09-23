How Much Calcium Is In Tofu?

You've probably heard more than once in your life that you need to "drink more milk" so that you can grow "big and strong," which is really just to say that you should be consuming more of the nutrients in milk. Cow's milk contains important vitamins and minerals like B12, riboflavin, and calcium, which can indeed help a little human grow "big and strong" (thanks, mom!). For our lactose-intolerant friends, there's plant-based milk with just as much calcium as dairy milk, but if you're really looking to up that calcium intake, try turning to tofu instead.

Depending on the specific type and brand of tofu, those pale blobs can contain a whole lot of calcium — sometimes up to a whopping 434 milligrams per half cup, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Adult humans are recommended to consume between 1,000 and 1,200 milligrams of calcium per day, per the National Institutes of Health, so a half or full cup of tofu can put you well on your way to completing that goal. In comparison, one cup of cow's milk only contains about 300 milligrams of calcium, while similarly, one cup of cottage cheese (another popular source of calcium) only contains about 227 milligrams.