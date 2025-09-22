The World's Most Expensive Coffee Machine Is Likely This Golden Piece Of Art

If you think your Starbucks latte is expensive, it might be — but everything's relative, especially compared to coffee brewed in a Royal Paris coffee maker. Lavish coffee makers manufactured by Royal Paris goes for anywhere from $8,250 to $35,000, making them one of the most expensive coffee makers around. The machines are designed by the world renowned French artist and sculptor, Jean-Luc Rieutort – making the appliance more than just a functional statement piece, but an actual collectable piece of art. Made to imbue luxury, wealth, and royal flair, the company's coffee makers are offered at a limited capacity due to the craft required to make each one.

Past the exterior beauty and top-notch materials (including a base made of mahogany or obsidian, among other options), the Royal Paris maker is touted for its ability to make cups of coffee fit for the royal palette, too. The machines utilize a unique coffee brewing method known as the siphon-style. Reminiscent of a chemistry experiment, with its two-chamber mechanism which heats water then produces the coffee under vacuum pressure, the resulting brew of siphon coffee is distinguishably delicate compared to the French press. The process requires close attention, but for those interested in buying a Royal Paris coffee maker, the care and visual intrigue could very well be part of its allure.