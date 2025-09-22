The World's Most Expensive Coffee Machine Is Likely This Golden Piece Of Art
If you think your Starbucks latte is expensive, it might be — but everything's relative, especially compared to coffee brewed in a Royal Paris coffee maker. Lavish coffee makers manufactured by Royal Paris goes for anywhere from $8,250 to $35,000, making them one of the most expensive coffee makers around. The machines are designed by the world renowned French artist and sculptor, Jean-Luc Rieutort – making the appliance more than just a functional statement piece, but an actual collectable piece of art. Made to imbue luxury, wealth, and royal flair, the company's coffee makers are offered at a limited capacity due to the craft required to make each one.
Past the exterior beauty and top-notch materials (including a base made of mahogany or obsidian, among other options), the Royal Paris maker is touted for its ability to make cups of coffee fit for the royal palette, too. The machines utilize a unique coffee brewing method known as the siphon-style. Reminiscent of a chemistry experiment, with its two-chamber mechanism which heats water then produces the coffee under vacuum pressure, the resulting brew of siphon coffee is distinguishably delicate compared to the French press. The process requires close attention, but for those interested in buying a Royal Paris coffee maker, the care and visual intrigue could very well be part of its allure.
How Royal Paris coffee makers came to be
How was such a regal coffee maker created in the first place? It all began in the mid-19th century, when the luxury Royal Paris coffee machines were first crafted for Austrian royalty — specifically, Emperor Franz-Joseph, who commissioned one for a royal banquet he hosted with his wife. Apparently, the coffee appliance came out so stunning that it has continued to inspire the company's artisanal work to this very day. Each Royal Paris coffee machine is made in materials like gold, silver, and copper, and they are not modest in the least. But, that's kind of the whole point.
Unlike other expensive kitchen trends that exhibit sleek, minimalist looks, Royal Paris coffee makers are all about making an imperialist era impression. While there are a variety of luxury coffee machines connoisseurs could buy that better suit their lifestyle — many of which can be found much more affordably — it's better to just call Royal Paris machines what they are: golden pieces of art, which happen to also make great-tasting coffee. Since more than 1,000 hours of craft goes into a single one the machine's exclusivity and price may seem warranted for those who can afford them.