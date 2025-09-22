You Can Trade Your Chick-Fil-A Kids Meal Toy For Something Even Sweeter
Chick-fil-A may not have ranked highly on our taste tester's list of chain restaurant kids menus — but the educational and interactive toys that the chain gives out does. But if your kid already owns this cycle's toy, or just isn't interested in it, there's another Chick-fil-A ordering mistake to avoid: Instead of the toy, you can ask for a small cone or cup of Chick-fil-A's soft-serve-style dessert, the Icedream. It's not always shown on the menu, but the swap is allowed and doesn't cost extra.
When ordering through the app, look for the final customization step, where you can select between a toy, a treat, or nothing at all. If you're dining in, just let the cashier know you'd prefer the Icedream instead. Some parents wait until the end of the meal to claim the dessert so it doesn't melt — a smart move if you've got a kid who gets distracted while they eat. It's an easy way to reduce clutter and give your little one something sweet to look forward to.
Even more Chick-fil-A kids meal hacks
You don't have to be a kid to order a kids meal at Chick-fil-A. Whether you're looking for a smaller portion or just want to save money, it's a great deal. You get your choice of one of chicken nuggets, strips, or grilled nuggets. Plus, it comes with a drink, a side, and a toy or small serving of Icedream. Additionally, this combo is also surprisingly customizable.
You can choose from sides like a small fruit cup, waffle fries, applesauce, waffle chips, or upgrade to mac and cheese. For drinks, you can choose between milk, chocolate milk, apple juice, tea, lemonade, soda, and even bottled water or Simply Orange juice for an extra cost. There's also the option to upgrade your drink to a frosted lemonade or milkshake, which is often cheaper than ordering one on its own — that is, unless you add Oreo crumbles to it.
If you feel like getting creative, you can DIY your own float by ordering a soda or lemonade and adding the Icedream to it. You can also do the Chick-fil-A bowl hack by asking for a takeout bowl and a side of pickles and tossing in your kids meal chicken, fries or mac and cheese, your favorite sauce in it. By adding a bun for 30 cents, you can even turn your kid's meal into a full sandwich for $3.00 less than a regular Chick-fil-A sandwich meal, if you want.