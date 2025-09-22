The Bourbon-Maple Steak Dish We're Making On Repeat This Fall (So Cozy And Flavorful)

The way we cook often changes with the seasons. Summer calls for freshness and vibrancy, a joy delivered on plates of grilled corn and juicy watermelon. Then fall comes along, and you find yourself longing for simmering depths and hearty layers, something comforting enough to warm your soul from the inside out. It's soups and stews that come to mind first, but here at Tasting Table, we also believe in the hidden power of a well-made steak, and none embodies the spirit of fall better than recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe's very own maple bourbon steak tips.

Sweetness and warmth define the flavors of fall, and you can find both in this dish. The glaze, a mixture of maple syrup, bourbon, and pineapple juice, is described by Murphy-Lowe as "a unique sweet and tangy flavor profile with hints of warm depth." What makes it particularly outstanding is the pineapple juice, which brings a tropical flair that uplifts the smoky, woodsy base. Before it hits the pan, this glaze also doubles as a marinade, soaking the meat with that scrumptious complexity while simultaneously tenderizing it. Anchoring the dish is the steak tips' beefy richness, creating a divine contrast between sweet and savory that melts with every juicy bite. By the time the food reaches the dining table and lands on your taste buds, it will feel as though you have gathered fall in a steakhouse-worthy platter.