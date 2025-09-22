The Bourbon-Maple Steak Dish We're Making On Repeat This Fall (So Cozy And Flavorful)
The way we cook often changes with the seasons. Summer calls for freshness and vibrancy, a joy delivered on plates of grilled corn and juicy watermelon. Then fall comes along, and you find yourself longing for simmering depths and hearty layers, something comforting enough to warm your soul from the inside out. It's soups and stews that come to mind first, but here at Tasting Table, we also believe in the hidden power of a well-made steak, and none embodies the spirit of fall better than recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe's very own maple bourbon steak tips.
Sweetness and warmth define the flavors of fall, and you can find both in this dish. The glaze, a mixture of maple syrup, bourbon, and pineapple juice, is described by Murphy-Lowe as "a unique sweet and tangy flavor profile with hints of warm depth." What makes it particularly outstanding is the pineapple juice, which brings a tropical flair that uplifts the smoky, woodsy base. Before it hits the pan, this glaze also doubles as a marinade, soaking the meat with that scrumptious complexity while simultaneously tenderizing it. Anchoring the dish is the steak tips' beefy richness, creating a divine contrast between sweet and savory that melts with every juicy bite. By the time the food reaches the dining table and lands on your taste buds, it will feel as though you have gathered fall in a steakhouse-worthy platter.
Little changes that keep you coming back for more
With the arrival of fall comes the opportunity to enjoy the bountiful harvests you've been waiting all year for. It's a good thing they go pretty well with this recipe. While the steak itself doesn't include any fresh produce, Murphy-Lowe did pair it with a side of garlic mashed red potatoes and grilled asparagus. She also mentioned roasted sweet potatoes as another option, and you can even coat them in the same bourbon-maple glaze to tie both dishes together. Feel free to also make the most out of fruits and veggies that grow in your fall garden. You won't know just how well roasted beets and carrots work with the savory-sweet glaze or how beautiful figs can be when caramelized alongside the steak until you try them. Of course, with bourbon as one of the main ingredients, you certainly can't go wrong with a bourbon-based cocktail to complete the meal.
But wait, there's more than one way to enjoy this dish. Instead of steak tips, try flap meat or flank steak for similar cuts that also absorb flavors well. And the glaze? Simply adding a dash of soy sauce can make a huge difference, one that you will taste with every umami nuance peeking through. Another phenomenal addition is balsamic vinegar, which never ceases to amaze with its dark, tangy sweetness. Unsalted butter, whisked into the glaze off-heat will give you a richer profile, and who doesn't love a steak drenched in buttery aroma?