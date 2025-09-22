Whatever Happened To Flavor Aid Powdered Drink Mixes?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who remembers Kool-Aid childhoods, stirring that flavorful powder into big pitchers, adding ice, and skipping through hot summer days? Well, depending on the decade, you may actually have been drinking another brand known as Flavor Aid. Though not quite as popular, and with less longevity than its kid-friendly competitor, Flavor Aid has stories of its own — not all of them pleasant.

First of all, Flavor Aid is still kicking around grocery stores and online, but not nearly like in its glory days. The unsweetened, powdered drink mix launched in 1932, produced by the Jel Sert Company, a family-owned beverage and dessert manufacturer based in West Chicago, Illinois. It knows a thing or two about sweet treats, thanks to manufacturing the likes of Otter Pops, Jolly Rancher, Wyler's, and Fla-Vor-Ice. In fact, Jel Sert credits the success of Flavor Aid in the 1950s for inspiring the launch over the Fla-Vor-Ice freeze-at-home ice pops, calling it the "frozen sibling." The company also markets drink-mix collaborations with major players such as Sonic, Starburst, and Margaritaville.

Flavor Aid drink mixes sell today in single-serve packets — just mix with water, plus sugar (if desired), stir, and sip. It comes in flavors like cucumber limeade, strawberry watermelon, grape, lemonade, mango, and various aqua frescas. As a relatively affordable option, sometimes just 20 cents per individual packet, Flavor Aid is a favorite at school functions, summer camps, and tailgate parties. They're also available in pitcher-packs for two-quart servings.