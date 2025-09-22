You Can Trust This Condiment To Last Long After The Others Get Mold

We've all been there, clearing out the condiment graveyard tucked away in the farthest reaches of our refrigerators: from the fish sauce that marked your brief foray into Thai cooking to the store-bought dressings that promised to elevate your burgers. There's a particular sting that comes with finding barely-used bottles of sauces and spreads, each one purchased with good intentions for a specific recipe or to complement a particular meal, only to be abandoned after a single use. And then there's the seemingly indestructible bottle of mustard, which remains edible long after the others succumb to mold.

According to the USDA, a jar of mustard can last for up to 1 year when refrigerated — a timeline that works perfectly with how we actually use it. Mustard (of any kind) is popular and versatile, making it a worthy companion in everything from sandwiches to salad dressings and marinades to cheese boards. But, unlike ketchup, which gets consumed rapidly because of its sweetly tangy appeal, mustard's potency means a little goes a long way. Just one tablespoon can transform a vinaigrette, a thinly spread layer can enhance a sandwich, and a single dollop can add complexity to a sauce. This limited consumption might leave mustard lingering in your fridge longer than other condiments. Fortunately, its remarkable staying power means that slow disappearance works entirely in your favor.