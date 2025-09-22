The Two Most Overrated Steakhouse Steaks

There is no wrong steak to order in a good steakhouse, but there are some cuts whose reputation exceeds the actual experience. You may know ribeyes and New York strips, but if you are not a steak obsessive, you may not know what actually makes one or another desirable. In that case, a reasonable assumption is that the more expensive cuts are the best ones. That is true, kind of, but there are a few big exceptions. When talking to The Takeout about the two steakhouse cuts you should avoid, the owner of Gallagher Steakhouse in New York recommended skipping what are often the priciest steaks on a menu: filet mignon and beef tenderloin.

Now if you know you like these two steaks and think they are worth the price, you shouldn't stop ordering them, but for their high cost they may disappoint people at a steakhouse. When you order a prime cut of beef at a restaurant, you are usually looking for a juicy, flavorful steak that is delicious with nothing but salt and pepper. Despite their high prices, tenderloin and filet mignon are two of the blandest steaks you can buy. This is because these two cuts are extremely lean and lack fat marbling, which is the thing that makes steaks, like ribeye, richly flavored and moist. Lean steaks often get dressed up with sauces and toppings, but if you are going to smother your meal in sauce anyway, why pay so much for a supposedly premium cut?