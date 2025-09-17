This Celebrity Chef Just Robbed 3 Banks In Under 24 Hours

Famous chefs are often known for bad behavior like abusing staff and customers, but robbing banks is not normally on the menu. The wild story unfolded last week in San Francisco, where a prominent chef who is well known in the city, Valentino Luchin, reportedly stole money from three different banks in the city in one day. According to ABC News, Luchin slid notes demanding money to bank tellers at locations in and around the Central District of the city on September 10, 2025. Descriptions from witnesses helped police to quickly identify Luchin, and he was arrested without incident. Investigators have not revealed how much money he stole, but bail has been set at $200,000 and Luchin is currently in police custody awaiting charges.

Amazingly, this is not the first time Luchin, who worked at some of San Francisco's best restaurants, has been arrested for robbery. Back in 2018, he was arrested for stealing $15,000 from a bank in the suburban East Bay community of Orinda. After that incident he pled guilty to second-degree robbery and was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of probation. The story that led to this downward spiral seems to have started just a few years earlier, and was tied to the closing of his restaurant Ottavio Osteria in 2016.