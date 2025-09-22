Why So Many Iconic American Foods Trace Back To One Event

It's hard to imagine almost 20 million people streaming into an event spanning 1,200 acres more than 120 years ago. Yet, that's exactly what happened in 1904 when the St. Louis World's Fair flooded Forest Park with extraordinary displays of innovation, technology, and cultural ingenuity. But that's not all. This fair is credited with forever changing the face of American food. Officially called the Louisiana Purchase Exposition, this World's Fair essentially served as a giant food court, showcasing international fare from enterprising immigrants, as well as introducing many beloved culinary inventions to masses of people for the first time.

Most importantly, by some accounts, this event set the stage for what would become American fast food — at least in terms of hand-held, portable eating and loads of options not requiring sit-down restaurant prices. Some now-iconic foods debuted at the St. Louis World's Fair, while many others simply gained a much wider clientele. Millions of hungry fair attendees had the chance to taste things like cotton candy, Dr. Pepper, ice cream cones, peanut butter, Jell-O, and much more, likely for the first time. The 1904 World's Fair may have even led to iced tea's popularity.

More than 125 eateries doled out a world of American and fusion cuisine, representing at least 60 countries and the majority of U.S. states, creating a quintessential New World experience. From a backwards glance, the country's culinary perspective appeared forever enlightened and changed. Here's a closer look at how just a few American classic foods emerged from the fateful World's Fair in 1904.