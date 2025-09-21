Kmart's Failed '80s Warehouse Chain Came With A Unique Food Court

In the late 1980s, the discount retail chain Kmart reinvented itself with a bold experiment called American Fare — an upscale grocery store on steroids. One of its most popular attractions was a food court. You could grab a beloved Mexican pizza from Taco Bell and polish it off with TCBY's white chocolate mousse frozen yogurt — all while grocery shopping. There was a Kentucky Fried Chicken, too. What a time to be alive — with two of America's most popular fast food selections nestled inside a giant grocery store, serving you beef tacos and fried chicken, all while allowing you to shop for ingredients to make your own beef tacos and fried chicken.

Perhaps you wanted to buy some plants and a new washing machine while grocery shopping, too. You could do it all at American Fare. It was modeled after European warehouse-style grocery stores called hypermarkets — like Carrefour and Auchan — that blended a full supermarket with big box-style sections that felt more like Lowe's or Home Depot.

For American Fare, Kmart partnered with a prominent Alabama-based supermarket chain called Bruno's that operated hundreds of grocery stores, including the small grocery store all Southerners love: Piggly Wiggly. The first American Fare was gigantic in comparison. At 244,000 square feet, it was much bigger than your average Walmart Supercenter of today. The mall part included a bank, a hair salon, a pharmacy, a greeting card store, and a mixed media spot for music and videos. And along with its popular food court, it featured another quick-service food option.