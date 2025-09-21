The Viral Tomato Butter That Turns Plain Old Toast Into A Savory Treat
Summer brings with it an abundance of plump tomatoes that are firm, vibrant, and bursting with sweet and tangy juice. They are excellent eaten on their own, whether in sandwiches or simple salads like caprese. But with tomatoes so ripe and fresh, why not stretch them to their max and see what else you can do with them?
That's where tomato butter comes in. Turning tomato into butter is not a new concept, but the hack has gained more popularity in the summer of 2025 as a way to make the most of the season's fresh bounty. Tomato butter is savory and tangy with a subtle, sweet creaminess. Just a smear of it can give your everyday toast a delicious makeover, turning it into an umami flavor bomb. Making tomato butter is fairly quick and easy. Start off by broiling tomatoes in the oven for a few minutes, just until they soften and start oozing out juice. Then all you need to do is blend them in a food processor once they cool down. If you want your butter seasoned, throw in some herbs and spices, followed by the butter, and give everything a good whirl. Voila! You're left with a batch of thick tomato butter that's ready to elevate each slice of plain toast.
Any leftovers can be stored in a tightly sealed container in the fridge for up to a week or freeze them for up to three months. But hey, tomato butter is so delicious, chances are you'll finish it before that.
Tips and tricks to keep in mind while making tomato butter
Tomatoes are the stars of the butter, so the kind you choose is important. Cherry tomatoes are ideal because of their rich and naturally sweet flavor. If you can't find them, larger ones like beefsteaks can work in a pinch too, but make sure to slice them and allow them to roast (rather than broil) more slowly in the oven.
Tomato butter can be simple, or you can include clever add-ins. Sprinkle in some oregano or basil to turn it into a more creamy and buttery version of a pizza sauce, or go with chili flakes to give it heat. Slather that butter onto a warm slice of toast and enjoy it as is. You could turn the toast into a sandwich or use the butter in wraps. Add a spoonful of tomato butter on top of a grilled meat for umami complexity, or use it to finish off that parmesan risotto for an extra rich and creamy mouthfeel. The possibilities are endless.
And once you become a fan of this spread, take it to the next level by giving brown tomato butter a go — it's the ultimate summer condiment you need. Make the brown butter and you'll have a more liquid dressing that has a richer, nuttier edge. It's a pourable version of the tomato butter that's perfect for drizzling onto salads or roasted veggies.