The Viral Tomato Butter That Turns Plain Old Toast Into A Savory Treat

Summer brings with it an abundance of plump tomatoes that are firm, vibrant, and bursting with sweet and tangy juice. They are excellent eaten on their own, whether in sandwiches or simple salads like caprese. But with tomatoes so ripe and fresh, why not stretch them to their max and see what else you can do with them?

That's where tomato butter comes in. Turning tomato into butter is not a new concept, but the hack has gained more popularity in the summer of 2025 as a way to make the most of the season's fresh bounty. Tomato butter is savory and tangy with a subtle, sweet creaminess. Just a smear of it can give your everyday toast a delicious makeover, turning it into an umami flavor bomb. Making tomato butter is fairly quick and easy. Start off by broiling tomatoes in the oven for a few minutes, just until they soften and start oozing out juice. Then all you need to do is blend them in a food processor once they cool down. If you want your butter seasoned, throw in some herbs and spices, followed by the butter, and give everything a good whirl. Voila! You're left with a batch of thick tomato butter that's ready to elevate each slice of plain toast.

Any leftovers can be stored in a tightly sealed container in the fridge for up to a week or freeze them for up to three months. But hey, tomato butter is so delicious, chances are you'll finish it before that.