How To Peel Tomatoes Without Burning Your Hands (No Boiling Required)

Whenever you've got a bumper crop of fresh tomatoes, chances are you'll either be making a big batch of quick marinara sauce or canning them for later. Either way, the first and most annoying step is peeling them. The traditional blanch-and-shock method often leaves you wrestling with stubborn bits of skin that refuse to budge. Plus, anyone who has handled tomatoes right after blanching them has probably burnt their fingers. That alone makes freezing your tomatoes instead of boiling them a game-changer.

Peeling your tomatoes can be as simple as placing them whole in the freezer and leaving them until they're fully frozen. Then, when you remove them from the freezer and allow them to thaw completely, the tomatoes will appear a bit wrinkled and their skins will slip off easily. Why does this happen? Freezing the tomatoes ruptures cells just beneath the skin so that, when the tomatoes come back to room temperature, pectic enzymes break down the binding between the skin and the flesh. This allows it the tomato skin to peel off easily — without any boiling required.