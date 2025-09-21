Turn Ice Cream Into Pancakes With Just 2 Ingredients

Craving a delicious breakfast this week but don't have time to visit either IHOP or Denny's for pancakes? Make them at home, then. Thanks to a fun and easy food hack circulating on social media, you can easily make homemade pancakes with just two ingredients, both of which may already be in your pantry: ice cream and self-rising flour. You'll get a pancake batter that will cook into fluffy, delicious flapjacks — just like any other pancake batter would.

How does this work, you ask? Well, ice cream is typically made with ingredients you'd also find in pancake batter, such as eggs, milk, and sugar. When ice cream melts, it's essentially like mixing those ingredients together. Mix in self-rising flour, which already contains a leavening agent such as baking powder, and you've got yourself the perfect pancake batter. The best part? These two-ingredient pancakes are soft, fluffy, and delicious — and no one has to know your secret unless you share it.

But what if you only have all-purpose flour or cake flour at home? Can this hack still work? Well, yes, but your pancakes may come out a bit flatter without the leavening agent in self-rising flour. In this case, I'd recommend adding a ½ teaspoon of baking powder to your batter.