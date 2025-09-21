The Best PopCorners Flavor Might Not Always Be Available
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of our favorite healthy chip brands, PopCorners are air-popped corn snacks that have the light and airy feel of popcorn, the crispy crunch of a tortilla chip, and a mild corn-forward flavor that works well in both sweet and savory contexts. Like most salty chip snacks, PopCorners comes in various flavors, ranging anywhere from the sweet cinnamon crunch to the spicy queso. We sampled and ranked PopCorners flavors to find the very best one, and as it turns out, there are lots of spice fans out there.
We ranked each PopCorners flavor based mainly on the flavor alone and how well it lived up to its title, since the chips are otherwise very similar in texture. According to our ranking, the best PopCorner's flavor is jalapeño popper. Not only did it live up to its chile-inspired namesake, but the flavor also boasted smooth notes of cream cheese, true to an actual jalapeño popper. The nuanced heat from the jalapeño flavor made for the ultimate pairing alongside a rich flavor like cream cheese. The savory corn flavor that you'd expect from any PopCorner was present as well, serving as the ideal base for such a spicy-creamy flavor profile.
There's only one downside to the jalapeño popper PopCorners flavor, and it's that it's a limited edition flavor. So, its presence on grocery store shelves isn't as permanent or constant as other flavors (meaning that if you do spot it in-store, it may be a good idea to stock up).
More rave reviews for PopCorners jalapeño popper flavor
Customers are rallying behind the jalapeño popper PopCorners with rave reviews that implore the brand to make them part of the permanent lineup. "This is the BEST flavor of PopCorners," one Target review reads. "I hope they decide to make it one of their classic flavors." A Walmart review wrote that the chips make for "a delightful snack that perfectly blends the satisfying crunch of popped corn with the bold, spicy flavor of jalapeño." Many reviewers also highlight the fact that the heat is noticeable but quite subtle in this flavor, so, even those who don't typically handle heat well can enjoy the complexity of this flavor pain-free. The reviews of the flavor on PopCorners' website are almost entirely complimentary as well, and as one reviewer pleads, "I bought several bags. Now I can't find them. Please make them a regular flavor. The best flavor so far."
Since these light and airy popcorn chips are seasoned to perfection with spicy, cheesy goodness, you can use them as a garnish to soups and salads. They're a healthier alternative to tortilla strips for a chicken tortilla soup, black bean soup, or taco salad garnish. They're also sturdy enough to dip into your favorite store-bought salsa brand or this homemade black bean dip.