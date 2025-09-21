The Best PopCorners Flavor Might Not Always Be Available

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of our favorite healthy chip brands, PopCorners are air-popped corn snacks that have the light and airy feel of popcorn, the crispy crunch of a tortilla chip, and a mild corn-forward flavor that works well in both sweet and savory contexts. Like most salty chip snacks, PopCorners comes in various flavors, ranging anywhere from the sweet cinnamon crunch to the spicy queso. We sampled and ranked PopCorners flavors to find the very best one, and as it turns out, there are lots of spice fans out there.

We ranked each PopCorners flavor based mainly on the flavor alone and how well it lived up to its title, since the chips are otherwise very similar in texture. According to our ranking, the best PopCorner's flavor is jalapeño popper. Not only did it live up to its chile-inspired namesake, but the flavor also boasted smooth notes of cream cheese, true to an actual jalapeño popper. The nuanced heat from the jalapeño flavor made for the ultimate pairing alongside a rich flavor like cream cheese. The savory corn flavor that you'd expect from any PopCorner was present as well, serving as the ideal base for such a spicy-creamy flavor profile.

There's only one downside to the jalapeño popper PopCorners flavor, and it's that it's a limited edition flavor. So, its presence on grocery store shelves isn't as permanent or constant as other flavors (meaning that if you do spot it in-store, it may be a good idea to stock up).