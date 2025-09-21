Slip This Pantry Staple In Your Scrambled Eggs And Taste The Magic
Tomorrow's breakfast is about to get a whole lot more satisfying. It can be tricky to serve up a plate of scrambled eggs that tastes just as good as those served in restaurants, but with the right recipe, you will have a dish that will leave your brunch guests begging for your kitchen secrets.
If you've looked for ways to turn up the flavor of scrambled eggs, you've probably already tried using butter in your recipe. Instead of using milk or cream, consider splashing broth into your next batch of scrambled eggs. Broth adds flavor to the eggs and keeps them fluffy. When cooked, the eggs stay moist and can be seasoned to your liking with various spices, like nutmeg and pepper, and garnishes plucked from the garden. Even a few spoonfuls of bone broth, boxed chicken broth, vegetable broth, or homemade chicken stock can help deliver a breakfast that carries serious flavor.
A simple swap that delivers
Your broth will add a subtle depth of umami flavor to your eggs for a savory serving that'll be difficult to resist. Depending on how many mouths you have to feed or how hungry you are, you can experiment with the ratio of eggs to broth. A ½ cup of broth per six large eggs can be your guide, but you can also start with a few tablespoons of broth if you're not certain you'll like the taste.
When served with a side of toasted sourdough and your favorite breakfast items, it turns into the kind of spread you need to start your day off right. Of course, when eggs taste this good, we can't blame you if you want to whip up broth-enhanced eggs to enjoy for lunch or dinner. Finish the plates with a drizzle of hot sauce, flaky sea salt, or a fresh crackling of black pepper, and your culinary creation will give any restaurant's scrambled eggs considerable competition.