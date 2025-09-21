Slip This Pantry Staple In Your Scrambled Eggs And Taste The Magic

Tomorrow's breakfast is about to get a whole lot more satisfying. It can be tricky to serve up a plate of scrambled eggs that tastes just as good as those served in restaurants, but with the right recipe, you will have a dish that will leave your brunch guests begging for your kitchen secrets.

If you've looked for ways to turn up the flavor of scrambled eggs, you've probably already tried using butter in your recipe. Instead of using milk or cream, consider splashing broth into your next batch of scrambled eggs. Broth adds flavor to the eggs and keeps them fluffy. When cooked, the eggs stay moist and can be seasoned to your liking with various spices, like nutmeg and pepper, and garnishes plucked from the garden. Even a few spoonfuls of bone broth, boxed chicken broth, vegetable broth, or homemade chicken stock can help deliver a breakfast that carries serious flavor.