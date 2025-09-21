The Boozy Use For Melted Ice Cream You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

The table is set, the food is ready, and guests are about to arrive — and you suddenly realize the ice cream you bought never made it into the freezer. What was meant to be dessert is now a meltdown — but don't panic. That tub of melted ice cream can be repurposed for an entirely different use: the creamiest, most decadent cocktails.

Melted ice cream brings rich flavors and a thick, creamy texture, making it a game-changing cocktail ingredient. It'll add sweetness and body to everything from boozy milkshakes to reimagined classics. Here's a simple rule of thumb to get you started: Whenever a cocktail recipe calls for heavy cream, try swapping in some melted ice cream instead. After all, melted vanilla ice cream is basically a crème anglaise — a combination of heavy cream, vanilla, and egg yolks. In fact, using ice cream in place of heavy cream often makes cocktails even more indulgent and decadently flavorful.

Take the classic White Russian, for example. Traditionally made with vodka, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream, it gets a rich, velvety lift when you use vanilla ice cream instead of the cream. The same idea works across other creamy classics. Swap the vodka for brandy, and your White Russian becomes a Brandy Alexander. Bourbon, chocolate, and melted vanilla ice cream will make a tasty play on a boozy shake. And because your ice cream's already melted, you won't even need to use a blender!