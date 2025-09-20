Who Owns Dr Pepper? Hint: It's Not Coke Or Pepsi

It's easy to imagine Dr Pepper being owned by a corporate soda king like PepsiCo or The Coca-Cola Company. After all, the two giants, between themselves, have a slew of other popular drink brands in their stable, ranging from Sprite to Fanta, Powerade, Gatorade, Rockstar Energy drinks, and more. But not Dr Pepper. It belongs to another mega-drink corporation called Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. — yes, of Keurig coffee fame. It's a publicly traded beverage company formed in 2018 after the merger of the Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Keurig Green Mountain.

Keurig Dr Pepper isn't singularly owned by a family or group, but rather by many shareholders. However, one shareholder in particular stands out for its size, influence, and controlling stake: JAB Holding Company. Ironically, this holding company is indeed family-owned, despite its giant reach. Dr Pepper is currently a global brand and primary player in the beverage game, but it's been a long journey for the one-time small Texas soda drink. The path has been winding, tangled, and at times complicated, with a slew of mergers, acquisitions, and spin-offs along the way.

The Dr Pepper story begins in 1885 in Waco, Texas. Like other early soda fountain drinks, Dr Pepper emerged from an ordinary drugstore, this one called Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store. A young pharmacist named Charles Alderton started blending several flavors at the soda fountain, striving to create a brand-new taste. In no time, townsfolk were ordering a "Waco soda," which eventually morphed into what store owner Morrison christened the "Dr Pepper."