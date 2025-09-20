The Dolly Parton Baking Mix You Can Always Rely On For A Tasty Cake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In her hit song "Berry Pie," Dolly Parton croons, "I like to cook, and I love to bake." The singer and national treasure partnered with Duncan Hines to release a line of boxed baking mixes – and here at Tasting Table, we're singing the praises of her yellow cake mix specifically. Parton's Yellow Cake Mix took a top spot in our definitive ranking of 14 Dolly Parton boxed baking mixes, and it also landed at second place in our ranking of the 12 absolute best packaged yellow cake mix brands (second only to the offering by Duncan Hines, the line's parent company).
All in all, this is a reliable, sturdy mix that home bakers can trust to get the job done — a description Parton herself echoes. In a TikTok, Parton promises, "Y'know when you just want some good old, no-fuss yellow cake? Well, we've got the perfect recipe for you. Just look at this texture!" The comments section of the video is filled with fans: "THIS CAKE OMG IS THE BOMB," and "I'd trust my life with Dolly Parton."
We aren't the only ones turning to this Southern flair-infused boxed mix time and time again. Amazon reviews rave that the cake is "sweet as Dolly herself" and the "best yellow cake brand on the market." Another reviewer posted that it's "nice and fluffy and tastes so good!" Walmart customer reviews agree, "Miss Dolly really outdid herself with this collab," one reviewer said. "I will definitely be purchasing this in the near future."
Parton's yellow cake mix is a failsafe pantry staple
According to the Duncan Hines website, this boxed beauty is made with Madagascar vanilla bourbon, natural vanilla, and "buttermilk flavors." As we mentioned in our review, "[I]t smelled exactly like vanilla instant pudding [while baking]. The taste highlighted that exact same profile. It wasn't anything new-age or particularly remarkable, but it was a classic, quality cake mix that could be used for a ton of different things." Indeed, where this product majorly shines is in the realm of versatility.
We appreciate that Dolly Parton's Yellow Cake Mix is plush and soft, while retaining the structural integrity needed to frost or garnish without tearing. This dry mix can also be used as the base for myriad recipes from coffee cake to pineapple upside-down cake, cinnamon buns, or even gooey butter cookies. With Parton's ultra-moist mix, that versatility is matched only by performance — and maybe convenience, too. This shelf-stable pantry staple can be stocked on-hand for the long haul, ready whenever a sweet tooth strikes.
Unlike some other boxed cake mixes, Parton's requires 1 cup of milk, 4 large eggs, and ½ cup of melted butter to assemble. But, by our count, these few extra added ingredients take cake mix to the next level. Plus, at a Walmart in Chicago, a 15.25-ounce box of Dolly Parton's yellow cake mix costs just $2.17 (currently on sale for $1.97), so the price point is still right on the mark even with the additional elements.