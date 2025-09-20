The Dolly Parton Baking Mix You Can Always Rely On For A Tasty Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In her hit song "Berry Pie," Dolly Parton croons, "I like to cook, and I love to bake." The singer and national treasure partnered with Duncan Hines to release a line of boxed baking mixes – and here at Tasting Table, we're singing the praises of her yellow cake mix specifically. Parton's Yellow Cake Mix took a top spot in our definitive ranking of 14 Dolly Parton boxed baking mixes, and it also landed at second place in our ranking of the 12 absolute best packaged yellow cake mix brands (second only to the offering by Duncan Hines, the line's parent company).

All in all, this is a reliable, sturdy mix that home bakers can trust to get the job done — a description Parton herself echoes. In a TikTok, Parton promises, "Y'know when you just want some good old, no-fuss yellow cake? Well, we've got the perfect recipe for you. Just look at this texture!" The comments section of the video is filled with fans: "THIS CAKE OMG IS THE BOMB," and "I'd trust my life with Dolly Parton."

We aren't the only ones turning to this Southern flair-infused boxed mix time and time again. Amazon reviews rave that the cake is "sweet as Dolly herself" and the "best yellow cake brand on the market." Another reviewer posted that it's "nice and fluffy and tastes so good!" Walmart customer reviews agree, "Miss Dolly really outdid herself with this collab," one reviewer said. "I will definitely be purchasing this in the near future."