The Discontinued Oreo Cookie We Might Never See Again

Foodies are probably never going to see Oreo Magic Dunkers again due to two major hurdles. For one, Oreo Magic Dunkers both debuted and retired in the year 2000, discontinued just two months after hitting shelves for the first time. If the snack's initial run only lasted for two months (albeit two very memorable months), any glorious return 25 years later seems unlikely.

Secondly — and posing a more significant hurdle — modern consumers have a much less blasé attitude about artificial food coloring than the consumers of 2000. In fact, earlier this year, the FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to phase out petroleum-based synthetic food dyes, which are commonly found in processed foods. Magic Dunkers may have been delightful, but their whole premise hinged on flavorless, colorless artificial food coloring, an element that is growing less popular by the day in 2025.

Still, it's worth noting that concealing enough food coloring into a regular-looking, regular-tasting Oreo to heavily pigment a whole glass of milk and stain eaters' fingers is a pretty impressive feat, scientifically. Oreo Magic Dunkers were reportedly the product of a full year of research and development. Alas, the payoff only lasted for two months. Foodies looking to chant "BLUE MILK!" again might try stirring a natural blue food dye into their Oreo-dunking milk glass, such as blue spirulina powder or blue butterfly pea powder.