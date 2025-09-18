6 Baskin-Robbins Flavors Even Avid Ice Cream Lovers Avoid Buying
When you're craving a cold treat, there's nothing quite like a scoop or two from Baskin-Robbins. The ice cream chain touts more than the 31 flavors it once had – in actuality, the amount may surprise (and potentially overwhelm) you. What exactly is Beach Day as a flavor? What makes a sherbert "Wild 'n Reckless?" The sheer variety of colorful and classic options allows customers to find something that wholeheartedly calls to them, whether you're in the mood for something chocolaty, fruity, nutty, or anything in between.
But, as with most things in life, not everything can be a surefire, rave hit for the masses. We scoured past Tasting Table rankings and public reviews to find the worst flavors the brand has put out. Actually, almost every flavor on this list, except for the last one, comes from our writer's ranking. If you see these are your nearest shop, avoid them at all costs. Rather than fretting over what flavor you should get, consider what you should skip to make your decision all the easier.
Daiquiri Ice
Daiquiri Ice is described as a lime ice with just a tinge of rum flavor. This means it doesn't have the creaminess of a standard ice cream, as it has a more slushy-like consistency. When our Tasting Table writer tried it in a ranking of 26 Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors, this ice came in at the bottom of the pack — which is saying something when more than two dozen options are deemed better. But this isn't a one-time issue. People on Reddit mirror the sentiment, saying it tastes like garbage or um ... well, like poop, to put it politely.
It is supposed to taste like a non-alcoholic version of the well-known daiquiri cocktail. It doesn't actually have any rum, just natural and artificial flavor, which gives it a chemical profile that makes it wholly unpalatable. Rather than being bland, this option was deemed inedible; don't try it or even look at it when you spot it in the store.
Cherries Jubilee
Even if you like cherries, you may prefer to skip this one. Cherries Jubilee is supposed to have bits of cherry nestled into a cherry-flavored ice cream base that has rum flavoring. As it turns out, there are issues with all of these elements. This is yet another flavor that's inspired by alcohol, but the rum isn't too overbearing this time around — whether that's a good or bad thing is up to personal preference. Reviews note that the rum is indiscernible and the ice cream flavor may appeal to kids.
The cherry ice cream itself ends up tasting fake, not only from the mild rum component but also from the slight medicinal flavor of the cherry. You may also find fault in the haphazard cherry sizes or the freezer-burnt nature of the ice cream (proof that it sits too long in the case without being eaten) — both of which detract from the entire experience.
Rainbow Sherbet
Sherbet is one of those classic types of frozen desserts that comes with a wave of childhood nostalgia, eating it at granny's house or picking it from the ice cream shop solely for its alluring hues. Baskin-Robbins' Rainbow Sherbet brings those fond memories with a medley of pineapple, orange, and raspberry-flavored sherbets. It makes you think it'll be a light and fruity delight, but unfortunately, it leans into artificial-tasting territory with ice crystals that give it a strange consistency.
Despite having some natural elements like pineapple juice concentrate and raspberry puree, it still has some artificial ingredients (according to the ingredient list) to contribute to this fake-tasting problem. Each fruity element competes with the other to create a mess of a trio, so you can't really identify any of the fruits. While the citrus and pineapple are supposed to bring tanginess and brightness, the three together end up being way too sweet.
Nutty Coconut
Coconut is a love it or hate it type of flavor as is. But the Nutty Coconut may not even appeal to the coconut fans out there. The flavor of the titular ingredient isn't too prominent; instead, it's muddled with the other nutty elements, which include roasted almonds, pecans, and walnuts. Then the nuts themselves face a couple of big issues.
One, they are not evenly dispersed; you might find too many nuts overall, too many of one specific type, or a bite or two with a microscopic morsel of pecan. One Redditor said that they wish it didn't have so many nuts, as it takes away from the ice cream's coconut profile. The second nut-centric issue is that they tend to be very hard, thanks to being frozen. This makes for a difficult bite that's way too crunchy to enjoy. As a result, Nutty Coconut is more like a nut-forward ice cream with a whiff of coconut ice cream that yields a bland scoop.
Mint Chocolate Chip
How could mint chocolate chip be bad? It's a classic! The one that Baskin-Robbins sells is said to be an ice cream with mint flavor speckled with semi-sweet chocolate chips. We have to give it to the brand; at least the green comes from spirulina extract and beta carotene, which offer a subtle green hue compared to the extremely vibrant artificial one you might frequently see at ice cream shops. Despite the appearance that makes it look like there's enough chocolate, the flavor is overly minty and unbalanced.
This is a persistent issue, too, not a one-time personal taste preference. Therefore, a more accurate name might be mint with chocolate chips rather than mint chocolate chip, which indicates a semblance of symmetry. At that point, you might as well just opt for a straight peppermint ice cream. Others note that this Baskin-Robbins flavor is way too sweet or that it used to be good — maybe a decade and a half ago — but the quality simply isn't there anymore.
Pink Bubblegum
Bubblegum is a vintage ice cream flavor that people don't seem to eat anymore. The Pink Bubblegum from Baskin-Robbins is a bubblegum-flavored ice cream that has actual bubblegum pieces in it. If you think it sounds like it's for kids, it is, at least according to the brand, which says the flavor is meant to capture "those carefree childhood moments of blowing the biggest bubble." Many people said that they used to like it as a kid (it was very beloved in the '70s), but the vibrant ice cream has since lost its allure once they reached adulthood.
One person notes that they even broke a tooth on a rock-hard wad of gum, while others say that the flavor doesn't sound appealing now. As an adult, however, you too may have trouble with those frozen pieces of bubble gum getting lodged in your teeth. Not to mention, they give an off-putting texture to the ice cream itself. It's best to skip this flavor if you value your molars.
Methodology
We picked the worst ice cream flavors from Baskin-Robbins based mainly on previous Tasting Table taste tests, but backed them up with public reviews and opinions to offer more insight on why the flavor is subpar. Issues revolved around flavors and textures, be it unpleasant, unappealing, or poorly integrated. As with anything, there are some fans of the flavors, but these persistent issues are worth noting and being aware of before you purchase. To play it safe, it's best to avoid them entirely.