6 Baskin-Robbins Flavors Even Avid Ice Cream Lovers Avoid Buying

When you're craving a cold treat, there's nothing quite like a scoop or two from Baskin-Robbins. The ice cream chain touts more than the 31 flavors it once had – in actuality, the amount may surprise (and potentially overwhelm) you. What exactly is Beach Day as a flavor? What makes a sherbert "Wild 'n Reckless?" The sheer variety of colorful and classic options allows customers to find something that wholeheartedly calls to them, whether you're in the mood for something chocolaty, fruity, nutty, or anything in between.

But, as with most things in life, not everything can be a surefire, rave hit for the masses. We scoured past Tasting Table rankings and public reviews to find the worst flavors the brand has put out. Actually, almost every flavor on this list, except for the last one, comes from our writer's ranking. If you see these are your nearest shop, avoid them at all costs. Rather than fretting over what flavor you should get, consider what you should skip to make your decision all the easier.