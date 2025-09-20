Who Actually Owns Crumbl Cookies?

For a company with nearly 1100 stores and an estimated value of $2 billion including debt, you'd imagine Crumbl Cookies as a slick corporation with multiple investors and high-powered marketing wizards. While things are leaning slightly closer to that in 2025, it's certainly not what's defined the Utah-based company since launching in 2017. In fact, the two cofounders, cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, still run the company much as they did from the beginning, now splitting chores as CEO and Chief Brand Officer, respectively. They remain majority owners of the privately held cookie empire, running the day-to-day business and maintaining control of how it operates, along with Chief Technology Officer Bryce Redd.

They've come a long way since dreaming big with a hands-on idea of making something tangible rather than digital or conceptual, per McGowan's then-career in technology. That tangible commodity happened to be cookies. Now, a mere eight years later, the Crumbl-cousin entrepreneurs are inching into potential new partnerships and investment opportunities.

In May 2025, Crumbl announced an investment from TSG Consumer Partners, a private equity firm known for helping brands scale to the next level, including now-popular brands like Insomnia Cookies and Dutch Bros. When it comes to Crumbl, TSG takes only a minority stock in the company, using what's known as preferred equity. This means the group doesn't take control of the company but still gets first dibs on profits. Another arm of the financial move reportedly includes about $500 million in a private credit loan with Blackstone and Golub Capital.