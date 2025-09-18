Julia Child's Hilarious Solution For Her Failed Dishes

It may have been a joke that Julia Child fed her bad cooking experiments to her husband (though he really was her taste tester), but it's true that Paul Child was the ultimate celebrity chef HAB (like WAG — wives and girlfriends, but HAB — husbands and boyfriends, instead). They met in 1944, and though he wasn't initially taken with Julia, he ultimately grew into her biggest fan, sitting on the floor while episodes of her show, "The French Chef," filmed, holding up signs that said things like, "Wipe brow!" and "Don't forget mushrooms," per a profile in the Los Angeles Times.

Julie Cohen, director of the Julia Child documentary "Julia," said of Paul, "It's not just that Paul helped out and was on set. It's that he was willing to support and cheer Julia on in decisions that might sometimes make his career take a back seat to hers. He got that she was going places, and wanted to help her get there." It was a big deal to have a "supportive, loving, feminist husband," as Cohen said, in the mid-20th century. But on top of being Julia's biggest champion and most reliable taste tester, there may be another, more scientific reason that Paul — and husbands in general — can be such willing guinea pigs for their wives' culinary creations.