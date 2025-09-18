This Cheese Deserves A Place In Your Bowl Of Ramen

In the gentle hum of the late-night kitchen, the boundaries between cultures and flavors can melt into something unexpectedly copacetic. Meet two icons of twentieth-century invention, born from scarcity, designed for speed, each a testament to the ordinary miracle of making something out of almost nothing. From the cupboard, ramen. In the fridge, American cheese. On the surface, they're unlikely companions — born in different countries, but raised in the same spirit.

It wasn't until chef Roy Choi started dropping slices of American cheese into ramen on TV and in his recipes that the combination became a cult classic in the United States. What started as a homegrown Korean-American trick spread fast, picking up fans from college dorms to food magazines. The method is as unfussy and satisfyingly gooey.

Everywhere you go, across cultures and eras, you'll find the combination of hot noodles and gooey cheese. In Rome, Alfredo was born of pasta, butter, Parmigiano, and just enough starchy water to bind it. In Seoul, Tteokbokki's toothsome rice cakes simmer in a pool of red sauce, then disappear beneath a layer of mozzarella. Ramen and American cheese join the lineage, brethren in the church of convenience.