The Costco Candy Bundle Trick-Or-Treaters Will Love This Halloween

Sometimes the scariest thing about spooky season is the money we end up shelling out to stock up for trick-or-treaters. If you live in a busy neighborhood, you likely have to fill bowl after bowl to keep up with that ringing doorbell, and the thought of being empty-handed when the world's cutest pumpkins, princesses, superheroes, and monsters step up onto your porch is more cause for fright than any horror flick. Luckily, Costco has come to our rescue with the ultimate candy bundle. The sheer size of the Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety bag, plus the mix of candies included, means this sack is all you need to keep the neighborhood kids happy with all treats, no tricks.

The bundle is 90 ounces, or just over 5½ pounds, at about $25 depending on where you're located. That's a pretty unbeatable price considering it covers all your Halloween needs, and you won't have to buy multiple bags to get the amount or variety you need. Speaking of which, there's truly something for every candy preference in this pack, featuring a strong showing of many of the best, classic Halloween candies. You'll find Kit Kats, Snickers, both milk chocolate and peanut M&M's, Butterfingers, Almond Joys, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Milky Ways, Hershey's bars, and Twix. A mini candy bar weighs roughly ½ an ounce, so give or take different weights among various fillings plus packaging, you can expect around 180 candies in this bundle.