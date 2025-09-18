The Costco Candy Bundle Trick-Or-Treaters Will Love This Halloween
Sometimes the scariest thing about spooky season is the money we end up shelling out to stock up for trick-or-treaters. If you live in a busy neighborhood, you likely have to fill bowl after bowl to keep up with that ringing doorbell, and the thought of being empty-handed when the world's cutest pumpkins, princesses, superheroes, and monsters step up onto your porch is more cause for fright than any horror flick. Luckily, Costco has come to our rescue with the ultimate candy bundle. The sheer size of the Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety bag, plus the mix of candies included, means this sack is all you need to keep the neighborhood kids happy with all treats, no tricks.
The bundle is 90 ounces, or just over 5½ pounds, at about $25 depending on where you're located. That's a pretty unbeatable price considering it covers all your Halloween needs, and you won't have to buy multiple bags to get the amount or variety you need. Speaking of which, there's truly something for every candy preference in this pack, featuring a strong showing of many of the best, classic Halloween candies. You'll find Kit Kats, Snickers, both milk chocolate and peanut M&M's, Butterfingers, Almond Joys, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Milky Ways, Hershey's bars, and Twix. A mini candy bar weighs roughly ½ an ounce, so give or take different weights among various fillings plus packaging, you can expect around 180 candies in this bundle.
How to use leftover Costco candy
Costco's convenience and affordability for Halloween candy shopping are well known. Redditors call its selection and the way its variety bags are organized "genius." "I think a working single mom was in charge of their Halloween candy selection," quips user Youre_ARealJerk. "Has it always been like this and I've been missing out on how easy it is for years by making the mistake of buying my Halloween candy elsewhere?!"
In fact, the only downside of needing to buy just one bundle of well-priced, well-assorted Halloween candy is that you may even have leftovers. But that's far from a waste — after all, you deserve some "treats," too. First of all, as long as you enjoy it for a while and don't feel tempted to devour it too quickly, learn how to best store leftover Halloween candy. Most of the candy in this Kirkland bundle is milk chocolate, which can last eight to 10 months if wrapped in foil, placed in an airtight container, and kept somewhere dry, cool, and dark, like your pantry or the basement. Or, consider different, fun ways to use up that leftover Halloween candy. Chop up your favorites and bake them into cookies; use them to top Rice Krispies treats, brownies, or cupcakes; or toss them into trail mix or popcorn. One of our favorites is easily the tastiest use for leftover trick-or-treat sweets, which is to mix them into homemade ice cream.