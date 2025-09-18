How To Make A Delicious Chocolate Cherry Dump Cake With Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The wonders of dump cakes exceed their rather unappealing name to create a delicious dessert that requires both minimal effort and ingredients. If you're a fan of black forest flavors — that is, chocolate and cherry – then turning the dynamic duo into a mouthwatering dessert is easier than ever. Simply grab the three ingredients of cherry pie filling, your favorite brand of boxed chocolate cake mix, and either melted or sliced butter for the ultimate tasty treat.

It's a cardinal rule that you should never break when making a dump cake, not to mix your ingredients. Though this seems suspect, it's all in service to the convenient process of making a classic cake recipe. The basic elements and method for this cake are what make it so unique. Pie filling, boxed mix, and a hearty helping of butter are all easy to find and relatively affordable, and the limited labor means you'll have more time to enjoy and share the sweetness.

Starting with a prepared baking dish, pour in two cans of cherry pie filling before topping it with a layer of your favorite packaged chocolate cake mix, taking care not to mix the ingredients whatsoever. From there, lay down slices of butter in a single layer over the cake mix or gently pour ½ to ¾ of a cup of melted butter over the top, tilting your pan just slightly to ensure full and even coverage before popping the dish into a preheated 350-degree Fahrenheit oven to bake.