The Los Angeles Chili Bowl Chain You Won't Find Open Anymore

Drive around Los Angeles and you might speed past a few hidden reminders of a long-lost chili chain. You won't see any signs advertising chili; the buildings have long since been converted into other restaurants and storefronts, but the strange shape of them hints at what they used to be. That's because they look like bowls. Simple, round buildings with slightly flared lips on the top, they come from the 30s and 40s heyday of what's known as "programmatic architecture," which is a term for a mid-century trend of building storefronts to literally represent what was sold inside. These were all over Los Angeles at one point — think coffee shops shaped like giant kettles — and at least one famous old-school LA restaurant, the hot dog-shaped stand Tail O' The Pup, is still going. And while the chain is gone, these bowl buildings used to be home to Chili Bowls.

Chili Bowl was a small chain of chili restaurants founded in 1931 by a former boxer named Art Whizin. The first location, set up in LA's Crenshaw neighborhood, was an immediate success with its chili bowl-shaped structure beckoning customers in. Its signature dish was called the "chili size," which was simply a hamburger patty smothered with the chain's signature chili recipe. In fact the whole concept was quite simple, with each shop being built with only 26 seats at a round counter where customers could easily be served by the young college kids Whizin staffed his business with.