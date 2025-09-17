Potatoes Are The Hack Your Floral Arrangements Need Desperately

While floral foam is the most common tool for creating flower arrangements, not everyone likes working with it, or always has it on hand. For those situations, there's a clever, eco-friendly alternative: Use a potato (any type of potato will work) as the base for your floral arrangement.

Potatoes are a surprisingly great alternative to floral foam. They are inexpensive, readily available, and sustainable. Floral foam, which is manufactured out of a water-absorbent plastic like phenolic foam, is not as eco-friendly. Its production relies on the use of synthetic petrochemicals and toxic chemicals like phenol and formaldehyde, and also contributes to microplastic pollution.

When you use this potato hack for floral arrangements, your flowers may actually stay fresh longer. Potatoes are moisture-rich, protect stems from air, and provide necessary hydration to the flowers and plants. They are a stable base for arrangements of any complexity. However, they work best with plants that have sturdier or heartier stems. Plants with long, delicate stems may not stand up as well with a potato base, though you might be able to make it work with some patience.

You don't need to worry much about specific potato characteristics when choosing which type of potato to use in place of floral foam. All you need to do is poke holes in the potato that are deep enough that the stems will support the weight of the flowers without bending or breaking. Once you have placed your flowers in the holes, put the potato in a vase or container. You can use leaves, moss, or flat glass marbles to cover up the potato in the same way you would cover up floral foam.