The Ice Cream Brand Most Loved Across The US

There's nothing quite like grabbing a pint of your favorite ice cream and digging in straight from the carton. I mean, it'll probably be gone in one sitting anyway. But which brand are most ice cream lovers reaching for in the freezer aisles to satisfy their sweet tooth? Based on Google search data for 2025, Ben & Jerry's came out on top. That's no surprise. It's one of the most well-established ice cream brands, caters to a wide range of tastes and dietary needs, and its ice creams have a low overrun, meaning less air and more butterfat, for that rich and creamy experience.

Coffeeness, a coffee blog and brand, analyzed the 2025 Google Trends of 27 popular packaged ice cream brands in the U.S. Based on their findings, Ben & Jerry's was the most searched in 14 states, particularly in the New England and Northeast area, where it's based. It wasn't a landslide, though. Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream came in nipping at the heels, ranking as the top search in 13 states, just one behind Ben & Jerry's. Jeni's appeal transcended regional boundaries, showing that people want those premium ingredients, even if they have to pay a little more.