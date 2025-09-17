The Ice Cream Brand Most Loved Across The US
There's nothing quite like grabbing a pint of your favorite ice cream and digging in straight from the carton. I mean, it'll probably be gone in one sitting anyway. But which brand are most ice cream lovers reaching for in the freezer aisles to satisfy their sweet tooth? Based on Google search data for 2025, Ben & Jerry's came out on top. That's no surprise. It's one of the most well-established ice cream brands, caters to a wide range of tastes and dietary needs, and its ice creams have a low overrun, meaning less air and more butterfat, for that rich and creamy experience.
Coffeeness, a coffee blog and brand, analyzed the 2025 Google Trends of 27 popular packaged ice cream brands in the U.S. Based on their findings, Ben & Jerry's was the most searched in 14 states, particularly in the New England and Northeast area, where it's based. It wasn't a landslide, though. Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream came in nipping at the heels, ranking as the top search in 13 states, just one behind Ben & Jerry's. Jeni's appeal transcended regional boundaries, showing that people want those premium ingredients, even if they have to pay a little more.
Why Ben & Jerry's came out on top in 2025
We can dig a bit deeper into these results to determine the factors that keep Americans coming back for seconds of Ben & Jerry's. There are tons of packaged ice cream brands, and based on our ranking of popular ice cream brands, Ben & Jerry's didn't even crack the top 10, so why did it dominate search results? There's no one single factor. While not the longest-running based on the list, it's had a longer time to establish a presence since being founded in 1978, compared to Jeni's start in 2002. From its small-town roots, Ben & Jerry's has grown into a global empire in Europe, Asia, and beyond. In the U.S., you can find it in nearly every major grocery store and convenience store. This contributes to its stronger name recognition and wide availability.
Aside from its wide distribution network, Ben & Jerry's has a long list of ice cream flavors, including favorites like Cherry Garcia, Half Baked, Tonight Dough, Chunky Monkey, and of course, vanilla, the country's most popular ice cream flavor. It's always rolling out new varieties, too, including discontinued flavors that no one remembers. There are also limited batch releases, exclusive scoop-shop flavors, non-dairy versions, mini cups, and even Doggie Desserts. It's hard to compete with such an impressive lineup that caters to nearly any taste or preference. And with its focus on Fairtrade ingredients and history of political activism, the brand has helped consumers feel more connected, while also feeling like their purchase supports a greater good. That blend of flavor and purpose is what keeps Ben & Jerry's America's go-to pint.