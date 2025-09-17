The Salty Gas Station Snack You Can Stock Up On At Dollar Tree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With a reputation for low prices and a surprising array of hidden gems you shouldn't overlook, Dollar Tree is a one-stop shop for snacks and drinks, among a variety of other odds and ends. You never know just what you might find combing the aisles of a store where all items are priced at around $1.25. For those looking to amp up their hydration with a salty snack synonymous with gas station fare, Dollar Tree carries several varieties of Van Holten's Pickle-in-a-Pouch.

There are so many different types of pickles, and this single-serving style is a delightful Dollar Tree snack. While specific flavors may vary by region, you're likely to find at least a few different ones, including hot, sour, and dill pickles, hidden on the shelves of your local store. Per Tasting Table's assessment of Dollar Tree snacks, these pouched pickles can sometimes be found in random areas around the store, sometimes even wedged between desserts, so it's advisable to keep a keen eye out.

In addition, as Van Holten's Pickle-in-a-Pouch is shelf-stable, it presents an excellent option for stocking up on non-perishable food without breaking the bank. If you're a fan of crunchy pickles, these will surely satisfy. Although the Dollar Tree flavors are somewhat limited, its selection of mainstay favorites provides a little something for just about everyone's tastes.