Rachael Ray Adds This To Nut-Free Pesto For Extra Depth

A standard pesto recipe is typically made of fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and extra virgin olive oil. While technically a seed and not a nut, this type of pesto can be a no-go if you have a nut allergy because people with them are commonly advised to avoid pine nuts. But, that doesn't mean you can't get creative and make a nut-free pesto without them — at least, not according to Rachael Ray.

In a clip from the "Rachel Ray Show" shared on YouTube, Ray was asked if it was possible to make a nut-free pesto — and not only did she say yes, she also shared her secret swap to keep the sauce flavorful without the pine nuts. "You're making an herb sauce, basically — more like a salsa verde — and you can add capers to add a little extra salt or texture," she said.

But, capers aren't the only ingredient you should be relying on to achieve a flavorful, nut-free pesto. According to Ray, you're going to need "the right combination of herbs — whatever you love — with garlic and olive oil, and I love acid in pretty much everything." She makes it herself often — offering examples such as fresh chimichurri sauce and creamy salsa verde as examples of nut-free herb sauces you can use as inspiration.