Rachael Ray Adds This To Nut-Free Pesto For Extra Depth
A standard pesto recipe is typically made of fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and extra virgin olive oil. While technically a seed and not a nut, this type of pesto can be a no-go if you have a nut allergy because people with them are commonly advised to avoid pine nuts. But, that doesn't mean you can't get creative and make a nut-free pesto without them — at least, not according to Rachael Ray.
In a clip from the "Rachel Ray Show" shared on YouTube, Ray was asked if it was possible to make a nut-free pesto — and not only did she say yes, she also shared her secret swap to keep the sauce flavorful without the pine nuts. "You're making an herb sauce, basically — more like a salsa verde — and you can add capers to add a little extra salt or texture," she said.
But, capers aren't the only ingredient you should be relying on to achieve a flavorful, nut-free pesto. According to Ray, you're going to need "the right combination of herbs — whatever you love — with garlic and olive oil, and I love acid in pretty much everything." She makes it herself often — offering examples such as fresh chimichurri sauce and creamy salsa verde as examples of nut-free herb sauces you can use as inspiration.
Pesto can be made nut-free and without basil
Translated from Italian, the word "pesto" literally means "to pound." That's because the classic way to make the sauce is by grinding the ingredients up with a mortar and pestle. So, while the classic pesto recipe does include basil and pine nuts, there are many other ingredients you can add to the mortar that go beyond Rachael Ray's recommended capers. For instance, you can make your pesto nut-free with one protein swap: roasted chickpeas. While better known as an ingredient in hummus, chickpeas introduce a similar nutty flavor and creamy texture to your pesto.
Nuts aren't the only thing that can be left out of pesto — you can actually make it entirely without the basil if that's what you want. A more budget friendly option could be to use spinach instead, transforming it into an iron-packed sauce with a milder flavor that may please those who think basil can be too much. Other greens — including arugula and kale — can be added or substituted for the basil in your pesto to further alter the flavor and up the nutrients. Just remember Ray's advice and be sure to include a combination of garlic, olive oil, and acid such as lemon juice.