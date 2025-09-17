Emeril Lagasse's Potato Salad Trick That Turns Overcooked Spuds Into Perfection
We've all been there. You leave potatoes boiling for too long, so they go a bit beyond their tender phase, falling apart when testing for their doneness with a fork or knife. At this point, they may have gone past the texture and firmness of a traditional potato salad. For that, you need soft, yet firm, cubed potatoes that hold their shape when mixed with all the ingredients. Emeril Lagasse, though, knows a hack to salvage those overboiled spuds and create a potato salad that's, dare we say it, better than the classic American version, although there are many classic potato salads around the world. The trick is, you smash them.
Lagasse's smashed potato salad recipe uses fork-tender potatoes that have been mashed, similar to mashed potatoes, but with a bit of a lumpier consistency, for that added layer of texture. If you think about it, this recipe boosts the flavor by increasing the surface area of the potatoes, allowing more of the potatoes to be exposed to the seasoning mix. This ensures every nook and cranny is perfectly mixed with the mayo, mustard, and pepper. With cubed potatoes, the dressing just coats the potatoes' surface, but doesn't absorb. While this classic recipe creates a contrast between the creamy dressing and the firmer potato, Lagasse's smashed version amps up the creaminess by letting the dressing coat every bite.
Bam! How Lagasse kicks potato salad up a notch
Potato salad is perfect as it is. But sometimes, you want a change of pace. Emeril Lagasse is one of many celebrity chefs with their ultimate potato salad recipes. You could say he's a potato cooking expert, with all the potato cooking tips he's shared with us. Lagasse's smashed potato salad method does more than mix up the consistency of established potato salads. It also adds different layers of flavor complexity. A potato salad recipe is simple: you've got the mayo, mustard, celery, and hard-boiled eggs. Lagasse's recipe kicks the savory and spice levels up a notch with Worcestershire sauce and a hot pepper sauce. All you need is ½ a teaspoon of each to give your salad a tangy, salty, and tingly depth.
The flavors are balanced with a touch of brown sugar (1 tbsp) and some fresh lemon juice (2 tbsp). The sweetness and acidity of these ingredients cut through the tang and salt to create a creamy flavor bomb. And unlike the usual potato salads that are served cold or chilled, this one can be eaten warm, sort of like a mashed potato. It has that comforting, fresh-tasting experience compared to potato salad that has been kept fresh in the fridge. Either way, Legasse's take lets you work with overdone potatoes or try something different.