Emeril Lagasse's Potato Salad Trick That Turns Overcooked Spuds Into Perfection

We've all been there. You leave potatoes boiling for too long, so they go a bit beyond their tender phase, falling apart when testing for their doneness with a fork or knife. At this point, they may have gone past the texture and firmness of a traditional potato salad. For that, you need soft, yet firm, cubed potatoes that hold their shape when mixed with all the ingredients. Emeril Lagasse, though, knows a hack to salvage those overboiled spuds and create a potato salad that's, dare we say it, better than the classic American version, although there are many classic potato salads around the world. The trick is, you smash them.

Lagasse's smashed potato salad recipe uses fork-tender potatoes that have been mashed, similar to mashed potatoes, but with a bit of a lumpier consistency, for that added layer of texture. If you think about it, this recipe boosts the flavor by increasing the surface area of the potatoes, allowing more of the potatoes to be exposed to the seasoning mix. This ensures every nook and cranny is perfectly mixed with the mayo, mustard, and pepper. With cubed potatoes, the dressing just coats the potatoes' surface, but doesn't absorb. While this classic recipe creates a contrast between the creamy dressing and the firmer potato, Lagasse's smashed version amps up the creaminess by letting the dressing coat every bite.