The Old-School Cinnamon Cereal We Desperately Wish Would Make A Comeback

Elsewhere online, retro-minded foodies in a Facebook post rave, "Oh man! I loved this cereal!" and "these were great, still chasing that cinnamon flavor to no avail." Over the years, discussions of a comeback have been many and momentary. Kellogg's cinnamon bun cereal concept has reemerged under new faces more than a few times, but none have lasted. In 1993, Kellogg's launched a similar Mini Swirlz Cinnamon Bun cereal, but pulled the product by 2009. Then, the company launched a rebrand in partnership with Cinnabon that ran from 2010 to 2018. Kellogg's Cinnabon cereal once again made a comeback in 2022. After the four-year hiatus, Kellogg's director of brand marketing, Sadie Garcia, stated, "Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal has an incredibly devoted fanbase, and it was our number one requested cereal the year it was discontinued," in an official press release.

Alas, despite the apparent onslaught of fan requests, the cereal's comeback was short-lived. An internet search of Kellogg's Cinnabon cereal doesn't pull up any results later than 2022. Kellogg's Cinnamon Toast Crunch Rolls cereal was also a thing at one point, but no longer. Some once-retired breakfast table jewels have managed to make a lasting comeback in recent years (here's lookin' at you, French Toast Crunch). But Kellogg's Cinnamon Mini Rolls doesn't seem to be one such offering. Either way, we've rounded up nine more discontinued cereals from the '90s that we want to bring back for keeps.