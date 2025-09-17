How Ketchup And Mustard Became The Ultimate Duo

From backyard barbecues to diner counters, ketchup and mustard have long been the tag team of condiments. Seeing the familiar red and yellow squeezy bottles forever standing next to each other, it's hard to imagine their origin stories were so far apart: one rooted in ancient Rome, the other in 17th-century Asia. Still, these two condiments, each with its own storied past, came together to become quintessential symbols of American fast food.

Ketchup's journey to becoming the sweet, tangy tomato-based staple we know today is long and winding. Ketchup was originally made with a surprising ingredient, fermented fish, and was popular across Southeast Asia. Early Western adaptations included wildly different ingredients like mushrooms, walnuts, and even elderberries. Tomatoes only entered the picture in 18th-century America, and because fermented tomatoes didn't store as well as fish or mushrooms, the vinegar, salt, and sugar-heavy recipe we recognize today was developed. Today, Grub Americana estimates that a bottle of ketchup can be found in 97% of American households.

Meanwhile, mustard's story stretches back to ancient Greece and Rome, where mustard seeds were ground and mixed with wine, vinegar, and olive oil to create early versions of the condiment. The Romans took their mustard mix to France in the 4th century, and later, French settlers brought mustard to North America in the 16th century, but large-scale production didn't take off until the early 1900s, when brands like French's and Gulden's transformed it from a regional specialty into an American pantry essential. By the mid-20th century, both ketchup and mustard had found their way into American homes and kitchens, setting the stage for a legendary pairing.