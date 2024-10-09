The Popular Condiment With The Longest Refrigerator Shelf Life

Government guidelines and best-by dates on the packaging are certainly helpful, but always trust your senses when it comes to evaluating freshness, even for a marathon condiment like mustard. Any changes in aroma, texture, or color can serve as clues that the paste has gone bad. For instance, if it's taken on a sour smell, developed a thicker or crusty consistency, or acquired a darkened hue, it's time to toss. Also, be sure to check for mold if you've been hanging onto an opened bottle for a while. Beyond that, it's worth paying attention to mustard's expiration stamp before you've even taken it home.

When buying mustard that might be close to expiration, make sure the date is at least six months out — this helps guarantee that the mustard seeds are still piquant because they will lose their zip over time.

Finally, consumers can help extend the life of mustard by storing it properly. Keep unopened jars and bottles in a cool, dark place like a pantry. Once those safety seals are breached, minimize the amount of time your mustard spends unrefrigerated; in other words, don't let it languish on the countertop while you eat the sandwich you just made. Avoid cross-contamination by either using a clean utensil to dip into the container or simply opt for squirt bottles. And if you're looking for creative ways to utilize the remnants at the bottom of the package, here are 15 suggestions that put leftover mustard to work in everything from scrambled eggs to even lemonade.