Experiment With 'Lazy Sushi' As Your New Go-To Snack — Here's How To Make It

Do you have a bamboo rolling mat collecting dust in the back of your kitchen cupboard? What about those chopstick holders that looked so cute in the store but have never seen the light of day? Chances are, like so many of us, you love the idea of sushi at home, but you end up putting it in the too-hard basket. If this sounds like you, it's time to consider lazy sushi.

Lazy sushi delivers all the satisfaction of the best sushi dishes, but without the complicated rolling or precise slicing usually done by a chef with 10 years of training. Rather than focusing on technique or authenticity, the focus is on flavors and simplicity — perfect for when you want a quick snack. What will help you get the best out of lazy sushi is using fresh ingredients and investing in a few essential Japanese staples such as sushi rice, mirin, or nori sheets.

The laziest — and most versatile — of the lazy sushi dishes is perhaps the sushi bowl. Once you have made a base of sushi rice, you can top it with anything you like. Try sliced salmon, teriyaki chicken, avocado, cucumber, edamame, or crunchy fried onions. Think of it like a deconstructed sushi roll and take inspiration from your favorites, like a California roll bowl.