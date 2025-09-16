Buying Unripe Pears? Also Add This To Your Shopping List For A Quicker Ripen

Choosing pears is a little bit tricky. They're beautiful in the produce aisle, but one bite into an underripe pear is enough to ruin your day; the flesh is hard, the flavor astringent and starchy, which makes for a memorably off-putting experience. The best tool for ripening is the humble brown paper bag. Slip the unripe pears inside, fold the top, and let chemistry do the rest.

Pears are harvested while still firm because they ripen from the inside out, so if they're left to ripen on the tree, the flesh near the core often turns mealy before the outside softens. That means when you buy pears at the store, they're almost always underripe. The good news is that pears continue to ripen after harvest, but only if they're exposed to ethylene, the natural, gaseous plant hormone that triggers softening and sweetness. Ethylene signals enzymes to break down pectin in the cell walls and to convert starches into sugars, which is what turns a pear juicy and fragrant.

The paper bag doesn't make pears produce more ethylene, it simply traps what is naturally emitted, concentrating it around the fruit. Paper allows moisture to escape, unlike plastic, so the pears don't sweat and mold. Within a few days the neck of the pear (the area just below the stem) will soften, the skin's color will deepen, and the fruit will become enticingly aromatic. This technique works with other ethylene-producing fruits, too, but pears show how quickly a paper bag can shift the ripening timeline.