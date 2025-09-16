The Unusual Way George W. Bush Orders Ahead At Restaurants — Can You Do It Too?

It's no secret that certain people get preferential treatment at restaurants. Celebrities and former presidents are two obvious examples. If you've ever wondered what tricks George W. Bush utilizes when he eats out, we do have one confirmed: He sometimes places his order ahead of time.

Jenna Bush Hager, the former president's daughter, revealed her father's hack on an episode of the Today show. She explained, "He'll call the restaurant and order the meal before we get there so we don't have to wait. He has a little bit of a restless personality." Bush apparently has someone on his staff send him over the menu, and then call his family to take their order, too. It speeds up the process so much that they can be finished eating in 30 minutes.

And it turns out that this special treatment isn't just reserved for big-time politicians. Willie Geist, who co-hosted the Today show on the morning the topic was discussed, said he had the same experience with a famous author. When they got to the restaurant, the food was waiting for them on the table. There are some restaurants that may grant the request to the average person. But there are a few things you might want to keep in mind before trying to order from a fancy steakhouse or bistro over the phone.