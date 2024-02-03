How To Properly Eat Peking Duck

Peking duck, originating from Beijing, China, is one of those unforgettable dishes that requires a ritual for maximal enjoyment. Unlike other East Asian dishes, often paired with rice or noodles, Peking duck comes with paper-thin pancakes or fluffy, white buns. In a sense, Peking duck is more of an appetizer than a main course.

The proper way to savor Peking duck is an art. Firstly, the dish requires some assembly on your end. At higher-end establishments, a chef will masterfully slice a whole duck before you tableside. Alongside the freshly sliced, crispy-skinned duck is an array of condiments, granulated sugar, and a sauce, be it plum sauce or hoisin sauce. Typically, you will also get a steamer basket full of thin Mandarin pancakes, which is the more popular way of serving Peking duck these days. Some restaurants serve Peking duck with lotus leaf bao (gua bao) instead.

Then comes the fun part: the assembly. To properly enjoy Peking duck, first dip the duck skin in a little sugar. Wipe sauce over the pancake, then add the duck and condiments like sliced scallions, cucumbers, and melon, and finally, roll up the pancake and enjoy, like a spring roll. Note that you can also dip the duck in the sauce to use it as a brush to spread the sauce over the pancake. If using lotus leaf bao, you would assemble a mini duck sandwich.